Bora Chung Sells 7,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $146.00. 1,272,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

