BoringDAO Price Hits $849.35 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $70.45 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $849.35 or 0.01533695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 63% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,947 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

