BOScoin (BOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $899.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $899.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

