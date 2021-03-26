BOScoin Price Up 46.3% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1,900.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

