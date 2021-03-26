Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

