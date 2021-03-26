Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $93,765.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

