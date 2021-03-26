Bounce Token (OLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,629.00 (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for about $2,841.55 or 0.05142559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $34.95 million and $5,629.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token (OLD) alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

BOT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,759 coins and its circulating supply is 12,299 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token (OLD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token (OLD) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.