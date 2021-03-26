Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Achieves Market Cap of $34.78 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for about $2,827.38 or 0.05336548 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $34.78 million and approximately $2,005.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,759 coins and its circulating supply is 12,299 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

