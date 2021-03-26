Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYDGF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $175.09 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

