Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.74 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $63.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $75.34 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $312.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $322.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.27 million, with estimates ranging from $421.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

