Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 194,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

