Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Brainsway during the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the second quarter valued at $3,176,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the second quarter valued at $863,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brainsway by 78.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

