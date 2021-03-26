Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

