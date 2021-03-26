Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,033. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

