Brendan Sullivan Sells 1,750 Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) insider Brendan Sullivan sold 1,750 shares of RigNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $15,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,431. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. RigNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

