Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.11

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 18237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

