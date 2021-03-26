Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.11

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 18237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

