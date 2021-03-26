Britvic plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Britvic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTVCY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.50.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $23.27 on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

