Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 6,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.30 on Friday, hitting $480.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

