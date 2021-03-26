Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $215.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.05 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $889.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blackbaud by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

