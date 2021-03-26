Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $916.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after buying an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $168.22 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

