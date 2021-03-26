Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $325.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.50 million and the highest is $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of SYNA traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synaptics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

