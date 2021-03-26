Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.44. 2,405,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

