Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $472.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $476.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

