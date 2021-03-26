Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.40). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,766.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 186.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $742,000.

Shares of PDD opened at $127.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 1.60.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

