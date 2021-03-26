Brokers Issue Forecasts for PetIQ, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PETQ opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,235 shares of company stock worth $56,057,506 in the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.