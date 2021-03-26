Brokers Offer Predictions for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.44 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

