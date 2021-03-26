Brokers Offer Predictions for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

APTX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.