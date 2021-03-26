Brokers Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

Shares of BYD opened at C$220.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$224.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$215.86. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.