Brokers Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OCFC. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

OCFC stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

