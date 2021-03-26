Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 670,278 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,278 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Prologis worth $324,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,022. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.