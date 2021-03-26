Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $161.23 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of FirstEnergy worth $161,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,944. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

