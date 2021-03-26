Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $181 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 201.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Kinder Morgan worth $180,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 352,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 413,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

