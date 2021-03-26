Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.83

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 21583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

