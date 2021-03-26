Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:BBU opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

