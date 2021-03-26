Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises approximately 13.3% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 25.01% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $2,966,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 4,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.