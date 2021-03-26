BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.16. 6,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRP by 116.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

