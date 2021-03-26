BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

