BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 89,556 shares.The stock last traded at $83.53 and had previously closed at $81.09.

The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

