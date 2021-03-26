Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 152,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 517,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,474,000 after buying an additional 93,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

BC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

