Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,995 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.44% of Bunge worth $40,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,654,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. 5,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

