Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,773,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000,128 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.86% of Bunge worth $903,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

