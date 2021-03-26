Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0006 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $104.13 million and $200,353.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

