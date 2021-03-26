Bytom Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $142.83 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00332887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,665,520,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,235,419 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

