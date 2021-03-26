C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Up 7,200.0% in March

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 532,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,878. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

