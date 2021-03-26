C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $37.12. 7,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18.
About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)
There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc
