Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.73% of Cable One worth $98,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

CABO opened at $1,793.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.79. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,430.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.