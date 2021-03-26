CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $55.75 or 0.00102772 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $117,258.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,860 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

