CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

CAI International (NYSE:CAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

