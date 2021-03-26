Canaccord Genuity Raises Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to $0.70

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.55 to $0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 781,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,300. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.