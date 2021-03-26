Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.
CP stock opened at $353.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.28 and its 200-day moving average is $336.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $205.26 and a twelve month high of $385.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 175,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 184,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
