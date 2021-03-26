Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

CP stock opened at $353.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.28 and its 200-day moving average is $336.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $205.26 and a twelve month high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 175,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 184,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

